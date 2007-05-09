-
The Charleston community comes together to support a local university police officer
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Charleston community joined together in a benefit for James Williams.
Quarter auction benefits kids preparing for school
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - 3galsauction holds fundraisers every month to benefit a different charity.
ISP searching for driver in Champaign crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are searching for the driver of a car that ran from the scene after a crash Saturday night.
Decatur woman changing lives across the globe from her home
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The sound of a sewing machine fills Betty Bragg's home most of everyday.
Decanter Wine celebrating 11 years in downtown Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decantur Fine Wine and Spirits celebrated their 11th year in business.
Celebrate Independence Day like it's 1860
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Homestead Prairie Farm at Rocks Springs Conservation hosted a vintage Independence Day event.
One central Illinois girl completes a walk for freedom
ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - One central Illinois girl who is walking to raise awareness of human trafficking ended her 352-mile journey.
A celebration for pets and patriots
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A celebration for pets and patriots at the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center.
Aspen Dental opened their doors for free dental care for veterans
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign, Springfield, and Danville Aspen Dental locations opened their doors to provide veterans free dental care.
Hundreds gather in Fairview Park to come together and walk
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds joined together in Fairview Park to join the fight against Ovarian, Breast and Cervical cancer for the Come Together Let's Walk event.
Help fight cancer during Come Together Let's Walk!
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital are encouraging the public to join the fight against ovarian, breast, and cervical cancer by participating in the seventh-annual Come Together Let's Walk!
Comptroller Mendoza urging lawmakers to pass budget
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is urging lawmakers to pass a budget during this special legislative session, or else the state could soon face serious consequences.
Urbana house fire causes thousands in damage, displaces 2
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Fire Department is investigating a house fire that displaced two people and caused thousands of dollars in damage Thursday afternoon.
Lawmakers absent from Special Session
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- It's day three of the Special Session at the Illinois Statehouse, but both chambers seem to be missing lawmakers.
Decatur man training Beagles for upcoming rabbit season
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Hunters from all over are sharpening their skills for the upcoming rabbit season.
Shelbyville vets to construct memorial
Shelbyville, Ill (WAND) – They served in what became known as the forgotten war. Now a group of Shelbyville veterans are hoping to build a memorial to those who served in the Korean War.
Governor names new DCFS department head
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A branch of the Illinois government will soon have new leadership.
MCORE construction slowing sales for a local business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The MCORE construction along Green Street in Champaign began a little over three months ago.
New state law cracks down on repeat gun offenders
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Legislation that cracks down on repeat gun offenders and creates an anti-gun violence task force has been signed into law.
Illinois adopting "income shares" method for child support payments
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Child support orders established after July 1, 2017 will use a new method to determine payments.
Head-on crash in Sangamon County sends 1 to hospital
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 125 in Sangamon County Friday morning.
Hot dog contest returns with qualifying round
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A hot dog eating contest returns to Decatur on Saturday.
Community invited to dance, music showcase
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Civic Center and Decatur Branch of the NAACP are partnering to host a showcase of music, dance, and more Friday evening.
Teen nearing completion of "Walk4Freedom"
ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - One central Illinois girl who is walking to raise awareness of human trafficking is nearing the end of her 352-mile journey.
Rock The Dock returns for 25th anniversary
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The public is invited to enjoy the sights and sounds of the 25th Anniversary of the "Rock The Dock" fireworks show at the Lake Springfield Marina Friday evening.
MCORE work to continue in late June
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Road project work will continue in Champaign at the end of June.
Decatur company launches logo design contest
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur organization needs help coming up with a new logo.
Passenger airlifted after Macon County crash
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A highway crash in Macon County injured a driver and passenger.
Vaccine creator and company founder dies
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois man known for his work with vaccines has died.
Rabid bat sightings prompt statewide warning
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinois health leaders are warning the public about a growing risk of rabies.
Community anxious to find missing U of I scholar
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): More than one hundred people gathered at the University of Illinois last night for Yingying Zhang.
Police seize pounds of cannabis in highway stop
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrested a man after finding marijuana in his car.
Eye pressure testing offered in central Illinois
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Illinoisans had a chance to get free eye pressure testing Thursday.
Danville finalizes dress code reinvention
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A new dress code for Danville schools still bans several clothing options.
Illinois food bank earns grant assistance
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – An Urbana food bank is about to get an influx of cash.
Tips before you touch the thermostat
DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- Across the nation, the heatwave is hitting hard. In Central Illinois, many are turning on their air conditioners without taking part in the proper maintenance.
Research lab project faces new delays
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Construction of a new laboratory will now see setbacks thanks to the Illinois budget impasse.
Day 2: Special Session
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Day two of Special Session at the Illinois Statehouse did not produce any visible movement on the budget, but it appears things could be moving behind closed doors.
MCORE work in Champaign, Urbana may see delays
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Work on a multi-million dollar transportation project could stop without a budget.
'Prairie Days' family festival set to return
PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) – An annual festival returns to the Pawnee area this June.
GOP Medicaid cuts could hurt local providers
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Plans by Republicans in the U.S. Senate to cut Medicaid over a period of several years could hurt local health care providers including Crossing Healthcare in Decatur.
Police involved in armed robbery manhunt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield police are looking for two armed robbery suspects.
Fake money, robberies disrupt online sales
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Crime Stoppers says it has seen an uptick in the circulation of fake money.
Medical helicopter called to crash on I-72
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police were called to a serious crash on Thursday morning just off Interstate 72.
Man dies after fight in Coles County
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Coles County Sheriff's Department says one person has been arrested in connection with a June 19 fight at Lake Paradise.
Donations for 'The Vault' cross $200,000 mark
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The creation of The Vault Community Center is downtown Clinton is one step closer to reality, thanks to a donation from First National Bank and Trust.
Double shooting in Decatur leaves neighbors on edge
DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- On Wednesday morning around 11:30 a.m. shots were fired in the area of North Edward and Harrison street. Police say the shooter fired at a group of people and hit two of them. Both people are expected to be okay. However, the area that some neighbors say is usually quiet is now on alert. Neighbor Phillip Becker said, "just a scary situation we have kids around here we have people who work out you know just good people trying to have a ...
Local basketball star arrested, found with heroin
Former Eisenhower High School and Purdue basketball standout Lewis Jackson is facing drug charges, after what started as a routine traffic stop Saturday.
Nothing accomplished on first day of Special Session
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Lawmakers were back in town for a 10-day special session Wednesday, and at a cost of nearly $40,000 a day, nothing of consequence was done.
Danville police arrest fourth person in May 30 death
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Police Department says a fourth person has been arrested in connection with the May 30 death of Kuron Kimmons.
Caterpillar hiring in Decatur
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Caterpillar is hiring workers for its Decatur plant after seeing an increase in business for mining equipment.
Coroner identifies man found at bottom of pool
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner has released the name of a man found at the bottom of a hotel swimming pool in Rantoul Monday evening.
1 dead, families displaced in Danville apartment fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Eight families were displaced, and one man is dead, after an apartment building fire in Danville Wednesday night.
Centennial archer died of natural causes
ST. LOUIS (WAND) - The St. Louis chief medical examiner has released the results for the cause of death for a Centennial High School student and stand out archer.
Lack of state budget halting renovation work at RCC
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The lack of a state budget continues to affect multiple organizations, as one local community college has announced it will stop a renovation project until a budget is passed.
Man sentenced to 55 years for murder, attempted murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man convicted of the murder of one man, and the attempted murder of another, has been sentenced to 55 years in prison.
Decatur man facing attempted murder charge
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says one man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting that happened on April 1.
Arrest made in June 19 Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department says a man wanted in connection with a June 19 shooting that left one injured has been taken into custody.
Lightning Safety Awareness Week underway
There are an estimated 800,000 cloud-to-ground lightning flashes each year in the state of Illinois.
Suspect on the run after Decatur double shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting suspect is on the run after a double shooting in Decatur on Wednesday.
U.S. 51 crash causes injury, closes road near Clinton
DEWITT COUNTY – (WAND) A part of U.S. 51 is closed after a Tuesday afternoon car crash.
Governor Rauner calls on lawmakers to pass a budget
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- On the eve of a ten day special session Governor Rauner held an address to urge the General Assembly to unite and pass a balanced budget for the first time in nearly three years.
Several deaths at nursing home under investigation
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Four recent deaths at the Champaign County Nursing Home are currently under investigation by the Champaign County Coroner.
Second chance for Eastern Beltway grant
DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- For a second time around Decatur city and business leaders are lobbying for federal funding in Washington D.C.
Solar Urbana-Champaign 2.0 urging people to "go green"
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Solar Urbana-Champaign 2.0 officials are encouraging Champaign County residents to "go green" by learning more about solar power during one of several "Power Hour" events held throughout the community.
Governor Rauner urging unity among state lawmakers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Bruce Rauner appeared at the Old State Capitol in Springfield to urge lawmakers to put aside their differences and agree to state budget.
Springfield and Champaign fire crews help man Decatur stations
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield and Champaign fire crews helped man the Decatur fire stations while Decatur crews attended the funeral and visitation of fallen Micah Wakeman.
Lake Shelbyville applying for grant
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - High waters and icy winters have damaged wildlife habitats in Lake Shelbyville.
Coroner identifies victim of deadly motorcycle crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – We now know the name of a central Illinois man who died in a Tuesday morning motorcycle crash.
Service, procession held for firefighter
Hundreds gathered Tuesday at a service for fallen Decatur firefighter Micah Wakeman.
Staley Museum Vice-President passes away at 48
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Vice-President of the Staley Museum in Decatur has passed away.
Decatur Park Police investigating boat burglaries
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Park Police are seeking the public's help in the investigation into several burglaries of boats on Lake Decatur early Tuesday morning.
Shoreline Classic preparations set to start
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A racing event will return to central Illinois this fall.
ALMH offering Safe Rides in Lincoln on July 4
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - With the Independence Day drawing nearer, the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital Community Health Collaborative is taking steps to help prevent those who celebrate with alcohol from getting behind the wheel.
Foo Fighters schedule tour stop in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Grammy Award-winning rock band Foo Fighters will be performing at the State Farm Center in Champaign this November.
Mattoon man claims jackpot lottery prize
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon man claimed a big lottery payout Tuesday.
Man receives 20-year prison sentence for sexual assault of child
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign County man convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child has been sentenced to two decades in prison.
Suspect sought after man shot multiple times
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city's east side Monday evening.
Teen killed in deadly train crash named
BEMENT, Ill. (WAND) – Piatt County leaders have named the teen killed in a train collision.
Springfield to gain government crime help
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois capitol is getting some federal help to slow down crime.
Fallen fire fighter honored by many
MT. PULASKI, Ill (WAND)- Micah Wakeman was more than just a dedicated fire fighter with Decatur's department, he was a husband, a father and also a foster parent. He worked multiple jobs so his wife could support their family as well as give other children an opportunity to be loved and supported. Wakeman passed away last week from a farming accident. He was just 43 years old. Monday, at his visitation in Mt. Pulaski, well over a hundred colleagues and other first responders gathere...
$40,000 reward offered for information in scholar kidnapping
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Crime Stoppers and University of Illinois officials say a $40,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in the apparent kidnapping of Yingying Zhang.
Police: Man found dead in pool at Rantoul business
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Rantoul police say one man was found dead in a pool at a local business Monday evening.
Rail crossing safety
State officials weigh which crossings get lights, gates.
Workforce Investment Solutions hosting job club meeting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur company is looking to help Illinoisans find jobs.
Latham restaurant rebuilding
LATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A restaurant devastated by a fire in February is looking to reopen soon.
Man reacts to fireworks with shotgun
MACON, Ill. (WAND) – A man is behind bars after police say he pointed a gun at a family.
Motorcycle wreck kills Oakley man
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A motorcycle crash claimed a central Illinois man’s life.
Group calls for approval of 911 funding bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- It's something that is often taken for granted, but members from the Illinois Chapter of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (IL APCO) and the Illinois Chapter of the National Emergency Number Association (INENA) are urging Governor Rauner to sign a measure into law that would increase funding for 911 services, or risk losing dispatch services in some parts of the state.
Macon man arrested, charged with touching teen
MACON, Ill. (WAND) – A Macon man is accused of trying to touch a teen while she slept.
Decatur police continue to investigate June 15 shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into an attempted murder that happened on the city's southeast side last week.
Convenient passport registration day offered in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Circuit Clerk's Office is partnering with Illinois National Bank to offer a passport registration day on June 24.
Police: IRS phone scams reported in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a common phone scam is making its way through central Illinois again.
Public invited to "Plant Pride" for Decatur 9/11 Memorial Fund
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Officials for the Decatur 9/11 Memorial Fund is inviting the public to help make the memorial a reality by attending their "Plant Pride" fundraiser on June 27.
Community raising money for missing scholar's family
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The U of I Community Credit Union is partnering with the University of Illinois Police Department and University of Illinois to set up a Humanitarian Assistance Account for the family of missing scholar Yingying Zhang.
Illinois man gives lifesaving transplant to stranger
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A central Illinois man found a lifesaver from across the country.
Illinois lawmaker makes plea in farm bill meeting
DECATUR – An Illinois lawmaker talked about unity in pushing for a new farm bill.
14-year-old hit by train dies
BEMENT, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say a 14-year-old died after they were trying to cross a railroad track on Sunday.
UFC fighter Matt Hughes remains hospitalized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. John's Hospital says UFC fighter Matt Hughes was hit by a train Friday.
One local man helps save community fireworks show
BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WAND) - The annual 4th of July fireworks display in Blue Mound was going to be canceled.
Tats for Towers raising money for Decatur 9/11 Memorial
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Oakwood Tattoo is helping raise money for the Decatur 9/11 Memorial in a unique way this Friday.
Decatur police need your help with hit and run
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A hit and run leaves a man with non-life threatening injuries.
Father's Day fun
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Sometimes it is hard to find something fun for the whole family to do on Father's Day.
Juneteenth celebration gets extra guests
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Juneteenth is an annual celebration honoring the end of the Civil War and the end of slavery.
GoFundMe set up for missing U of I scholar
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois Community Credit Union set up a GoFundMe account to support Yingying Zhang's family.
Ameren Illinois prepares for possible severe weather
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Severe storms are predicted to impact the entire area of the Ameren Illinois service territory.
Fire heavily damages Krekel's on Route 36
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department is investigating a fire at the Krekel's Custard location on Route 36 Friday afternoon.
Severe storms possible Saturday evening
Decatur, Ill. (WAND-TV) A line of severe storms are expected to slide through central Illinois Saturday evening. Main threat will be damaging winds and large hail. Make sure to stay tuned to WAND for the latest forecast updates.
State tells road contractors to stop work June 30th
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – IDOT has told road contractors around the state to be prepared to stop work on June 30th if the state does not have a new budget in place.
Local UFC legend injured in train crash
RAYMOND, Ill. (WAND) - A local UFC legend who was seriously injured in a truck versus train crash in Montgomery County Friday morning is receiving treatment at a Springfield hospital.
Increased police presence at Springfield Juneteenth celebration
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Visitors to Springfield's Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Comer Cox Park this weekend will notice a heavier police presence than in previous years.
Several Springfield construction projects underway next week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Public Works Department has announced several construction projects scheduled to begin next week.
Former LLCC worker sentenced to prison
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A former Lincoln Land Community College employee who pleaded guilty to defrauding hundreds of thousands of dollars from the institution has been sentenced to prison.
Two men behind bars, charged with arson
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police say two men are facing arson charges in connection to a house fire.
Nine U of I Para Athletes on Team USA
CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND): Athletes for Team USA's World Para Athletics Championships were announced today.
Danville men face murder charges after stabbing
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Two men are facing murder charges after a Danville stabbing.
Renovating Downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- There are some major projects in the works to transform Downtown Springfield.
RV dealer lot victim of theft, vandalism
MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - An RV dealership in Maroa said they were the recent victims of a theft and vandalism case sometime Thursday evening.
Arrest made in shooting of pregnant woman
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Springfield have arrested a suspect in connection to shooting that killed a pregnant woman.
