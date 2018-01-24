-
Man takes ashes coast to coast in wife's memory
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-- Lance Tittle is on a great adventure. He started his walk at Sunset Beach in New Jersey, and he will finish it at Sunset Beach in California.
-
People with disabilities find work through organization
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Elm City is more than just an organization for people with disabilities to work.
-
Adults urged to become foster parents in program
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - May is Foster Parent Awareness month, and the Lutheran Child and Family Services is urging community members to get involved in fostering.
-
K9 officer dies at 6 years old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A K-9 officer that served in the Macon County Sheriff’s Office has died.
-
Students run food donation program
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Elementary school students are putting together food donations for people who need them.
-
Decatur family begins clean up initiative
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One Decatur family was tired of seeing trash in the water and along walking trails when they would walk along the Sangamon River, so instead of complaining, they were proactive on their own.
-
More than a motorcycle ride
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - "Ride safe, be smart," the simple, yet impactful words John Strode says to motorcyclists before taking off on a benefit ride.
-
Deputies give back to Macon County 'Prayer Angel'