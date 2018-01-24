  • Man takes ashes coast to coast in wife's memory

    DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-- Lance Tittle is on a great adventure. He started his walk at Sunset Beach in New Jersey, and he will finish it at Sunset Beach in California. 

  • People with disabilities find work through organization

    DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Elm City is more than just an organization for people with disabilities to work. 

  • Adults urged to become foster parents in program

    MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - May is Foster Parent Awareness month, and the Lutheran Child and Family Services is urging community members to get involved in fostering. 

  • Pictured: K9 Kid with Alan Engdale

    K9 officer dies at 6 years old

    DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A K-9 officer that served in the Macon County Sheriff’s Office has died. 

  • Students run food donation program

    DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Elementary school students are putting together food donations for people who need them.

  • Decatur family begins clean up initiative

    DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One Decatur family was tired of seeing trash in the water and along walking trails when they would walk along the Sangamon River, so instead of complaining, they were proactive on their own. 

  • More than a motorcycle ride

    DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - "Ride safe, be smart," the simple, yet impactful words John Strode says to motorcyclists before taking off on a benefit ride. 

  • Deputies give back to Macon County 'Prayer Angel'

