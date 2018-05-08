Hooked:Opioid Battle in Illinois

Hooked: Opioid Battle in Illinois

Drug overdoses kill tens of thousands of people in the United States every year. Many of those overdoses involve opioids, like prescription painkillers or heroin and many of those overdoses happen right here in central Illinois. WAND News takes an in-depth look on May 17 at 6 p.m. at what’s causing those deaths, where the drugs are coming from and what’s being done to save lives. Hear from doctors, police, public officials, addicts, and the families left behind by overdose.

Below you will find WAND-TV I-Team Reporter Joe Astrouski's complete coverage of his hooked series and helpful links for anyone who is struggling with addiction.

To learn how to administer Narcan call the Tyler Yount Foundation at 217-557-7975. For help 24-hours a day call the Addiction Hotline at 1-833-2FINDHELP.

  • Hooked: The opioid crisis in Illinois

    By: Joe Astrouski

    State officials say nearly 2,000 people died last year, and they say those numbers are likely to rise.

  • Hooked: A story of addiction

    By: Joe Astrouski

    One woman shares her story of drug addiction and recovery.

  • Hooked: Road to Recovery

    By: Joe Astrouski

    GILMAN, Ill. (WAND)- Corbin Tannhauser is a carpenter, a husband and a father.

  • Hooked: Search for solutions

    By: Joe Astrouski

    In 2017, Illinois launched an action plan with the goal of cutting opioid overdose deaths.

  • Hooked: The Addict

    DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - For the past few weeks, we've been taking a closer look at the opioid crisis in Illinois. 

  • Hooked: Educating Youth

    By: Joe Astrouski

    After her daughter's death, one mom seeks to teach others.

