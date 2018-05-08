Hooked: Opioid Battle in Illinois
Drug overdoses kill tens of thousands of people in the United States every year. Many of those overdoses involve opioids, like prescription painkillers or heroin and many of those overdoses happen right here in central Illinois. WAND News takes an in-depth look on May 17 at 6 p.m. at what’s causing those deaths, where the drugs are coming from and what’s being done to save lives. Hear from doctors, police, public officials, addicts, and the families left behind by overdose.
Below you will find WAND-TV I-Team Reporter Joe Astrouski's complete coverage of his hooked series and helpful links for anyone who is struggling with addiction.
To learn how to administer Narcan call the Tyler Yount Foundation at 217-557-7975. For help 24-hours a day call the Addiction Hotline at 1-833-2FINDHELP.
Hooked: The opioid crisis in Illinois
State officials say nearly 2,000 people died last year, and they say those numbers are likely to rise.
Hooked: A story of addiction
One woman shares her story of drug addiction and recovery.
Hooked: Road to Recovery
GILMAN, Ill. (WAND)- Corbin Tannhauser is a carpenter, a husband and a father.
Hooked: Search for solutions
In 2017, Illinois launched an action plan with the goal of cutting opioid overdose deaths.
Hooked: The Addict
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - For the past few weeks, we've been taking a closer look at the opioid crisis in Illinois.
Hooked: Educating Youth
After her daughter's death, one mom seeks to teach others.
Illinois Department of Public Health
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
How Naloxone/ Narcan help save lives
What are Opioids
Howard Buffett's book on the Boarder Crisis
