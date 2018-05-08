Hooked:Opioid Battle in Illinois

Drug overdoses kill tens of thousands of people in the United States every year. Many of those overdoses involve opioids, like prescription painkillers or heroin and many of those overdoses happen right here in central Illinois. WAND News takes an in-depth look on May 17 at 6 p.m. at what’s causing those deaths, where the drugs are coming from and what’s being done to save lives. Hear from doctors, police, public officials, addicts, and the families left behind by overdose.

Below you will find WAND-TV I-Team Reporter Joe Astrouski's complete coverage of his hooked series and helpful links for anyone who is struggling with addiction.

To learn how to administer Narcan call the Tyler Yount Foundation at 217-557-7975. For help 24-hours a day call the Addiction Hotline at 1-833-2FINDHELP.