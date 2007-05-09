-
Millions of cars recalled due to faulty cruise control
(WAND) – A car company is recalling nearly 5 million vehicles because of a safety issue.
Police swarm apartment complex in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police gathered on the scene of a Decatur apartment complex Friday night.
10 departments respond to farm fire in Nokomis
NOKOMIS, Ill. (WAND) - Fire fighters were working to put out a major fire at the Borgic Hog Farm, just outside of Nokomis.
Decatur Lake Patrol out in full force for holiday weekend
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - School is out and summer is here, but Decatur Lake Patrol is asking boaters to take caution before hitting the lake this weekend.
Fire truck flips on way to Nokomis fire; 3 injured
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters needed medical treatment after a fire truck flipped while on the way to a fire.
Effingham pool opening delayed
An underground line break caused the delay.
Northeast Community Fund seeks suitcases
The suitcases allow clients to haul food home.
Davis seeks to name post office after Logan Palmer
Harristown, Ill (WAND) – With congressional approval the Harristown post office could soon be named the Logan S. Palmer Post Office.
Trial delayed for accused bomber
A federal judge has pushed back the trial date for a Ford County man accused of a string of crimes.
Pounds of marijuana mailed to Illinois
URBANA, Ill. – Investigators seized over 35 pounds of cannabis sent by mail to Champaign County.
Luke Bryan announces Illinois stop for Farm Tour
PESOTUM, Ill. (WAND) - The country music star, Luke Bryan will be back in Illinois for his annual Farm Tour.
Fairview pool won't open for Memorial Day
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District says the Fairview Family Aquatic Center won't be able to open in time for Memorial Day.
Teacher who tackled school shooter has local ties
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A male student opened fire at a suburban Indianapolis middle school Friday morning, wounding another student and a teacher before being taken into custody, authorities said.
2 shot, 1 with life-threatening wounds in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are wounded after a shooting in Decatur, police say.
Officer performs life saving act on former co-worker
DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A DeWitt County Sheriff's Court Security Officer was honored for saving a mans life earlier this year.
Man wanted on felony charges captured in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A man wanted on multiple warrants has been captured by police.
Bird nest ignites fire at local church
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A birds nest caused a church to go up in flames on Thursday evening, according to the Effingham Fire Department.
Park District to reopen gas services at Lake Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District is working to continue to have gas service at the Snack Shake at Lake Decatur.
Badly burned cat finds loving home
PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - A cat rescued by the Paxton Veterinary Clinic now has a place to call home.
Unemployment reaches record low in Decatur area
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A report claims Decatur is seeing its lowest unemployment numbers in decades.
Body found in Meredosia identified
MEREDOSIA, Ill. (WAND) - Morgan County investigators have named the man whose body was found Thursday in Meredosia.
Cop, first responder killers would face death penalty in bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The death penalty could be reinstated for people who target Illinois police and other responders.
Home speaker recorded private chat, then sent it out
SEATTLE (WAND) – Amazon had to respond after a personal assistant device sent a private conversation to another person.
Organizations working to put an end to childhood maltreatment
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Local organizations came together to create plans and develop ideas to help put an end to childhood maltreatment.
CDC: Dangers may lurk in public pools
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The CDC reported 493 cases of disease outbreaks from recreational waters between 2000 and 2014.
New $37 million water plant boosts Jacksonville economy
Jacksonville, Ill (WAND) – While many older cities struggle with infrastructure the city of Jacksonville has solved a major problem with its water system.
Propane tanks explode in shed fire; structure destroyed
MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) – A fire completely destroyed a shed near the town of Mahomet.
President Trump signs bill easing post-2008 crisis restraints on banks
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday signed into law a measure that loosens key restraints for banks imposed after the 2008 financial crisis and Great Recession.
Harvey Weinstein expected to surrender, face criminal charges
NEW YORK (WAND) – Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to arrest as police investigate possible sexual assault.
Macon County road work set to move forward
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – More roads will be improved as repair work in Macon County moves on to the next step.
Morgan Freeman apologizes in wake of harassment accusations
(WAND) - Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman apologized on Thursday to anyone who may have felt "uncomfortable or disrespected" by his behavior, after CNN reported that multiple women have accused the A-list actor of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior on movie sets and in other professional settings.
Flags ordered to half-staff for Memorial Day
(WAND) - American flags across the country are ordered to fly at half-staff on Memorial Day in honor of the fallen.
Crews called to fire at Decatur farm
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crews are responding to a fire at a farm in Decatur.
Man wanted on felony warrant spotted in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A man wanted on a felony warrant has been spotted in Charleston.
Troopers ready for Memorial Day weekend patrols
(WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers are gearing up for the Memorial Day weekend.
Man with 'diaper fetish' charged with sexually abusing young girl
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A man is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl by making her take off her clothes, wear a diaper, and then touching her.
Taylorville wants new fire truck
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Taylorville hopes to get a new firetruck.
Danville working to bring on two more school resource officers
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville is hoping to move two officers from the police department to roles as school resource officers by the end of the summer.
Rauner's gun veto not all or nothing, aide says
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Bruce Rauner is not demanding reinstatement of the death penalty in exchange for Democratic-favored gun restrictions in an all-or-nothing package, an aide said after testimony before a House committee Wednesday.
Troopers called to 20-foot piece of metal on I-280
MOLINE, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State troopers were called to respond to a 20-foot piece of metal in the road on I-280 near Moline. Troopers found the metal on I-280 west at the bridge.
Speed limit raised for trains through Taylorville
Norfolk Southern plans to increase maximum train speeds through Taylorville from 50 miles per hour to 60 miles per hour starting Monday.
Effingham surgeon crafts colorful mosaic
The mosaic is the first in a series planned for St. Anthony's Hospital.
Taylorville gets kudos after school bus crash
The school bus crash sent some Flora schoolchildren to the hospital.
Frontiersmen gather for rendezvous
The event carries on traditional skills.
Search continues for EIU student's killer
One year after an EIU student was shot and killed, police say they don't know who is responsible for his death.
EIU art fest returns after 2-year break
Organizers put the event on hold during the Illinois budget impasse.
Charges dismissed in school threat case
A judge has dismissed charges against the man accused of posting threatening online messages about a Taylorville school.
French visitor seeks Strasburgs
He's out to visit every Strasburg. Number six is in Illinois.
Smoke alarm blitz honors fire victim
Volunteers offered and installed free smoke alarms.
I-Team: Road complaints lead to legislation
Those complaints came after a deadly crash in Greene County.
Accused arsonist facing attempted murder charge
The man accused of setting fire to the Mother’s Bar building in Charleston now faces a charge of Attempted Murder.
ALAH students learn about drug dangers
Parents overdose victims spoke to high school students Tuesday.
Shelbyville students clean historic cemetery
It's part of a project to honor veterans and connect students with their community.
Accused Fed impersonator speaks in court docs
He maintains he was working for the government and asks for charges against locals.
Danville man sentenced for 2013 shooting death
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man was sentenced to five years in prison in connection with a 2013 fatal shooting.
Rantoul man arrested, charged with string of armed robberies
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Rantoul man has been arrested and is being charged in a string of armed robberies around Champaign County.
Champaign restaurants donating to United Way during Dine Untied Week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign restaurants are giving back to the community during Dine United Week.
Early April forecast not optimal for farmers
Farmers anxious to get in the field will have to wait as the forecast looks uncooperative to start April.
-
