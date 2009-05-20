Aesthetic Procedures

Botox and collagen injections

Botox injections for correction of wrinkle lines such as frown lines and crow's-feet have become the standard to which any cosmetic procedure should measure up. By injecting botulinum toxin (which is completely safe for use without any harmful effects), wrinkle lines get corrected within three to four days and the effect lasts for three to four months.

Collagen injections using bovine collagen (Zyderm 1 and 2 and Zyplast) have proven to be effective and safe as a filler substance in correcting wrinkle lines and scars, especially around the mouth.

Soon to be added to the above as wrinkle-correcting treatments are Restylane and Perlane, hyaluronic acid which occurs naturally. These are made from bacterial fermentation and rooster's cock-comb.

Microdermabrasion

By means of abrasion using microcrystals and suctioning, the dead upper layer of the skin is gently removed. The procedure can take less than an hour and can be done literally over your lunch hour - and you can return to work or any other professional or social function with very little noticeable residual effect.

Chemical peels

By using various chemicals such as salicylic acid (Beta-Lift Peel) and trichloroacetic acid (Medium Peel), wrinkles caused by sun damage, aging, and hereditary factors can often be reduced. The degree of improvement varies with the depth of the peel. Beta-Lift Peel is, like microdermabrasion, a "lunch-hour" procedure and for faster and better results, the two procedures are often combined.

Laser resurfacing

This is the ultimate way to erase wrinkles and scars but after the procedure healing may take some time and often recovery is best done during a vacation. If you have questions about or interest in laser resurfacing, please consult Dr. Lee about the various options for treatment.

Removal of vascular and pigmented lesions (including birthmarks and scars)

Using Intense Pulsed Light, birthmarks, dilated veins, other blood vessel lesions, and undesirable pigmentation can be removed. This is a completely non-invasive procedure.

Sclerotherapy

Sotradecol or Hypertonic Saline and other substances are injected into the vein to cause inflammation and disappearance. This is most commonly done for unsightly dilated veins of various diameters including spider veins.

What is LATISSE?

LATISSE solution is a prescription treatment for hypotrichosis used to grow eyelashes, making them longer, thicker, and darker – Eyelash hypotrichosis is another name for having inadequate or not enough eyelashes.