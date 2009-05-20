Medical Procedures

Your skin deserves only the highest quality medical, surgical, and cosmetic care. Trust it to an expert-a highly trained dermatologist.

Diagnosis and treatment of all general skin, hair, and nail problems including:

  • acne
  • scarring
  • rosacea
  • aging skin
  • sun damage
  • wrinkles
  • skin cancer
  • scars
  • unwanted hair
  • pigmentary problems
  • excessive perspiration
  • spider veins
  • fungous infections
  • herpes simplex
  • Patch testing for skin allergies
  • moles
  • rashes
  • poison ivy
  • melanoma
  • tattoo removal
  • birthmarks
  • nail infections/disorders
  • psoriasis
  • stretch marks
  • fat deposits
  • warts
  • eczema/dermatitis
  • insect (arthropod) bites
  • herpes zoster (shingles)
  • skin ulcers and abscesses

Skin surgeries include:

  • skin cancer excision or destruction
  • lipoma excision
  • cyst excision
  • scar revisions

 

Cosmetic procedures include:

  • laser resurfacing using a carbon dioxide laser
  • pulsed light therapy of vascular skin conditions
  • microdermabrasion
  • chemical peels using salicylic acid and trichloracetic acid
  • sclerotherapy (vein injections)
  • tattoo removal using laser
  • Botox injections
  • Restylane

 

Psoriasis light treatments include:

  • Ultraviolet light-A (PUVA) therapy Hand unit, foot unit, and walk-in unit
  • Excimer laser

 

