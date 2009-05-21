Cancer Care Center of Decature Opening Fall 2009!
The new Cancer Care Center of Decatur located east of the Decatur Family Y at the intersection of McKinley Avenue & Union Street.
/
CCSCI promo box bMore>>
Groundbreaking Kicks Off Construction of New Cancer Care Center of Decatur
Groundbreaking Kicks Off Construction of New Cancer Care Center of DecaturThe new Cancer Care Center of Decatur will be the first center in Central Illinois to provide a complete spectrum of oncology services to patients and families.More \232aThe new Cancer Care Center of Decatur will be the first center in Central Illinois to provide a complete spectrum of oncology services to patients and families.More \232a