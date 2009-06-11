Jon A.Tanzyus, Funeral Director & Partner of Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, is a Certified Preplanning Consultant, and leads our Preplanning Services staff to families. A Certified Preplanning Consultant is one who belongs to a premier group of professionals, recognized nationally as those who exemplify the highest standards of excellence in service to families. These knowledgeable individuals are committed to providing ethical and caring, advance planning services. Be sure to look for this designation when you choose to preplan.

