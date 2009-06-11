INFO ABOUT BUSINESS:

Opened February 2003 (Now in our seventh year)

Fully licensed, Illinois Corporation, family business, Decatur is hometown to all Officers

Officers: Jon A. Tanzyus, Funeral Director/Embalmer (Sec)

a licensed, respected funeral director since 1984 a graduate with honors, from the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service a Certified Preplanning Consultant Rebecca Tanzyus, Marketing, Office, Graphics (Pres) a design, business and sales background a preplanning agent Joseph Logan, Financial, Computer (CFO) a University of Illinois graduate

Member in Good Standing:

NFDA National Funeral Directors Association

IFDA Illinois Funeral Directors Association

NFIB National Federation of Independent Businesses

BBB Accredited Member of Better Business Bureau

Business began as an idea to reduce the excessive costs associated with traditional funerals, without losing the value, dignity and quality of the services or products offered.

We have succeeded.

We are: