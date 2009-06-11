About Us
INFO ABOUT BUSINESS:
Opened February 2003 (Now in our seventh year)
Fully licensed, Illinois Corporation, family business, Decatur is hometown to all Officers
Officers: Jon A. Tanzyus, Funeral Director/Embalmer (Sec)
- a licensed, respected funeral director since 1984
- a graduate with honors, from the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service
- a Certified Preplanning Consultant
- a design, business and sales background
- a preplanning agent
- a University of Illinois graduate
Rebecca Tanzyus, Marketing, Office, Graphics (Pres)
Joseph Logan, Financial, Computer (CFO)
Member in Good Standing:
NFDA National Funeral Directors Association
IFDA Illinois Funeral Directors Association
NFIB National Federation of Independent Businesses
BBB Accredited Member of Better Business Bureau
Business began as an idea to reduce the excessive costs associated with traditional funerals, without losing the value, dignity and quality of the services or products offered.
We have succeeded.
We are:
- The Alternative to the traditional funeral home.
- A full service, fully licensed funeral provider
- Product lines you would expect to find at reputable funeral homes, nationwide
- Additional products and services that are customer driven requests and unique to our company alone
- Services are held at churches, civic clubs, parks and other "beyond the ordinary" locations, which reduces overhead and passes the savings on to the families served
- Aftercare services include grief resources as well as estate/financial helps