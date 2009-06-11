Click to visit our website

About Us

INFO ABOUT BUSINESS:

Opened February 2003   (Now in our seventh year)

Fully licensed, Illinois Corporation, family business, Decatur is hometown to all Officers

Officers:  Jon A. Tanzyus, Funeral Director/Embalmer (Sec)

  1. a licensed, respected funeral director since 1984
  2. a graduate with honors, from the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service
  3. a Certified Preplanning Consultant

    4. Rebecca Tanzyus, Marketing, Office, Graphics (Pres)

  4. a design, business and sales background
  5. a preplanning agent

    6. Joseph Logan, Financial, Computer (CFO)

  6. a University of Illinois graduate

Member in Good Standing:

            NFDA   National Funeral Directors Association

            IFDA     Illinois Funeral Directors Association

            NFIB      National Federation of Independent Businesses

            BBB        Accredited Member of Better Business Bureau

Business began as an idea to reduce the excessive costs associated with traditional funerals, without losing the value, dignity and quality of the services or products offered.

We have succeeded. 

We are:

  1. The Alternative to the traditional funeral home.
  2. A full service, fully licensed funeral provider
  3. Product lines you would expect to find at reputable funeral homes, nationwide
  4. Additional products and services that are customer driven requests and unique to our company alone
  5. Services are held at churches, civic clubs, parks and other "beyond the ordinary" locations, which reduces overhead and passes the savings on to the families served
  6. Aftercare services include grief resources as well as estate/financial helps

 

