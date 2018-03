Local Firework Displays-Update

Due to rain Saturday, many places rescheduled fireworks displays to July 5th.

JULY 5th

UPDATE: Nelson Park - Decatur, IL - Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. on July 5th

UPDATE: Dodds Park - Champaign, IL - Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. on July 5th

UPDATE: Sportsman's Club - Warrensburg, IL - Fireworks at dusk on July 5th

UPDATE: Blue Mound Lions Club event- Meridian H.S. - Fireworks at 9:00 on July 5th

UPDATE: Downtown Maroa - Maroa, IL - Fireworks at 9:00 p.m. on July 5th

UPDATE: Taylorville Lake - Taylorville, IL - Fireworks at 8:30 pm July 5th

UPDATE: Airport - Rantoul, IL - Fireworks at dusk on July 5th

UPDATE: Forest Park - Shelbyville, IL - Fireworks at dusk on July 5th

UPDATE: Wyman Park - Sullivan, IL - Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on July 5th

UPDATE: Lovington, IL - Fireworks at dusk on July 5th

UPDATE: Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve - Mahomet, IL - Fireworks at 9:00 p.m. on July 5th

UPDATE: Old High School Football Field - Assumption, IL - Fireworks at dusk on July 5th

UPDATE: Christman Park - Rossville, IL - dusk on July 5th

Rochester Community Park - Rochester, IL - "Sparks in the Park" Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on July 5th

JULY 11th