Searching for an answer?

LASER HAIR REMOVAL

Laser hair removal uses a low-energy laser to gently remove unwanted hair, putting an end to routine shaving and waxing. Because the laser treats more than one hair at a time, it is possible to treat larger areas such as the back, shoulders, arms, legs, and face. After a series of treatments, laser hair removal leaves your skin looking and feeling smoother and silkier. Best of all, laser treatments for hair removal are safe, fast, gentle and effective.

HYPERHIDROSIS

(SEVERE UNDERARM SWEATING)

Botox is FDA-Approved for severe underarm sweating when topical agents don't work. Botox treatments help control this condition by temporarily blocking the chemical signals from the nerves that stimulate the sweat glands.

After a Botox treatment you should notice a significant reduction in underarm sweating within four weeks of your first treatment.

