Heritage Health – Mt. Zion received the 2007 Quality Award from the American Health Care Association (AHCA) and the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL). The award recognizes Heritage Health – Mt. Zion for developing a profile of the facility's mission, customer base, competitive environment, key business and community relationships, strategic challenges and performance improvement systems. Heritage Health – Mt. Zion received a Step I Award for this work. Heritage Health was the only long-term care facility in Illinois to receive the award that year.

The AHCA/NCAL Quality Award supports the application of continuous quality improvement in member facilities by promoting quality awareness and education and by recognizing significant achievements in quality improvement. The program fosters networking among participating facilities by enabling them to share winning strategies and to communicate best practices.