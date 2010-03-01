LaGrone denied new trial

Clinton, IL - A man accused of drowning his ex-girlfriend's three children has been denied a new trial.

Maurice LaGrone and ex-girlfriend Amanda Hamm were accused of strapping her three young children into her car and intentionally sinking the vehicle in Clinton Lake back in 2003. They claimed the deaths were an accident.

LaGrone wanted a new trial on the grounds that his lawyer provided ineffective counsel, but in a ruling Friday, Dewitt County Judge Garry Bryan disagreed. He said LaGrone's trial attorney, Jeff Justice, "exercised a high degree of skill and care" on the case. LaGrone is serving a life sentence for First Degree Murder.

Hamm was convicted of child endangerment. She was paroled and released in 2008.