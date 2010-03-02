It doesn't matter whether you use electricity or gas heat, Air King features American Standard Heating systems with a full range of furnaces that will bring efficient warmth to your home.



Our furnaces have AFUE ratings from 80% up to 96.7% which means that at least 80% or more of the fuel you pay for is actually converted into heat for your home. During our personal evaluation and consultation, we will show you the best product for your home and family's comfort. Call us now for your free evaluation!

Gas furnaces

Air King features the highest rated American Standard Freedom furnace family designed to provide maximum heat for minimum fuel usage. The ultimate models even reduce temperature swings and short cycling. So you can rest easy. And warmly.