Air and Cooling Products
During the hot summer months, the largest portion of your electric bill will probably result from your air conditioning.
Air King helps our customers stay cool and save a comfortable amount of money with American Standard Heating & Air Conditioning's line of energy saving Allegiance� air conditioners. Our air conditioners range in efficiency from 13 to 18+ SEER among the highest efficiency ratings in the industry.
We feature the American Standard Allegiance products that offer a wide range of comfort choices, plus exclusive state-of-the-art technology that quietly, meticulously and efficiently conditions your air. Get ready for a level of comfort you and your family may never have experienced before.
Call Us Now About A Service Check On Your
Air Conditioner!