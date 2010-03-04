Closed Captioning Information
For Closed Captioning Information:
Please contact our Closed Captioning hotline
Phone: 217-424-2517
Email: cc17@wandtv.com
Fax: 217-428-0869
We will make every effort to respond
or otherwise resolve your inquiry within
24 hours or 1 business day.
Written Closed Captioning Questions
Should be directed to:
WANDTV Closed Captioning
904 Southside Drive
Decatur, IL 62521
Direct contact information:
Ricky Joseph, General Manager
Phone: 217-424-2500
Email: ricky.joseph@wandtv.com
Robert Gunther, Chief Engineer
Phone: 217-424-2500 ext. 1113
Email: Robert.Gunther@wandtv.com
Before sending a formal written complaint
We recommend you first contact our captioning
hotline. We may be able to resolve your
problem immediately without the need for
a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond
to your complaint within 30 days.