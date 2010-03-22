The Happy to Oblige (H to O) initiative is a company-wide effort that emphasizes friendly and professional communication and interaction between and among residents, family members, employees, co-workers, surveyors, vendors, volunteers, and anyone else we come into contact with during employment at Heritage Enterprises and its affiliates. The H to O program is another way Heritage homes and divisions are working to continue our tradition of high-quality, personalized senior care. We are constantly striving to enhance our facilities for our residents, and open communication is just one piece of our efforts. No matter your relationship to Heritage – employee, resident, family, or friend – we are always Happy to Oblige.