Social Service Director

My name is Kayce Hanscel and I have worked in long term care since 1995. I have enjoyed working here at Heritage Health since 2005. As the Social Service Director I handle admissions, give tours of the facility, and help both Resident's and family adjust to placement in the facility. I am a member of the interdisciplinary team which as a group discusses each Resident in detail regarding their care and format care plans individualized to each Resident. I set up discharge for Resident's to return to the community, by setting up in home therapy, meals on wheels, and any other service that will make life at home easier for each Resident. I am a trainer for our customer service program H to O, Happy to Oblige. This program is designed to equip our staff with the tools necessary to communicate effectively with visitors, residents and other staff. Another duty that I have here at Heritage Health is as the Community Relations Coordinator, this job allows me to be involved in activities outside of the facility, such as assisting with the Mt. Zion Chamber of Commerce Steak Fry, calling Bingo at the Macon Co Senior Center twice a month and being able to visit area hospitals, businesses, agencies and physician offices.