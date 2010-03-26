Activity Director

Hello my name is Melissa Pierceall and I am the Activity Director here at Heritage Manor. I've been employed with Heritage since 2004. I've worked in long term care since 1996. I truly enjoy my job and come away with great reward and satisfaction. The activity department is a small but mighty department, offering a variety of activities for the active and passive resident. I do have a few wonderful volunteers who are a great help and you can never have enough volunteers. Activities play a vital role in the daily social lives of our residents. Plus it's just plain fun! I enjoy being able to interact with each resident individually and together as a group. We strongly encourage families to come to our activities and participate with their loved ones. To me there is no greater reward than seeing a smile on a resident's face after a successful activity program.