Sherry Simmons, MD Medical Director

Dr. Sherry Simmons is a board certified MD with 19 years of post-graduate education. Dr. Simmons has trained across the United States with plastic surgeons and dermatologists, studying the latest techniques and innovative procedures at such prestigious Universities as Harvard, Johns Hopkins and Vanderbilt.

Dr. Simmons received her Bachelor of Science at Southern Illinois University in Psychology and Biology with a minor in Chemistry in 1990, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. Furthering her education, she obtained her Masters in Theology and Counseling in 1993 from Covenant Theological Seminary. She graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and finished two years of clinical/hospital work at the Kent and Canterbury Hospital in Canterbury, England in 1999. Dr. Simmons then finished a surgical internship at Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha, NE in 2001 and her SIU Family Practice residency in January 2004. She is board certified.

Dr. Simmons earnestly researched the laser industry to bring the latest and most innovative procedures to the area. She began working on the concept for Body Perfect in early 2004 and construction on the first facility started that summer. The doors to the first Body Perfect opened November 1, 2004 in Springfield, Illinois.

