Miranda Mogle-Laser Technician/ Licensed Aesthetician

Miranda began her aesthetic training at Paris Beauty College in Concord, CA and Aesthetics Plus in Dublin, CA. She concluded her training at USCA in Springfield, IL in September, 2007. Miranda joined Body Perfect in October 2007. Since that time she has received extensive Laser training, attended the national Skin Expo 2008 and is a candidate for American Society for Laser Medicine and Science,.

Miranda volunteers time to charity organizations such as UCP and March of Dimes. She has recently joined Springfield Road Runners Club and is participating in Abe's Army, a 12 week training program ending with participants running a 10K. She and her husband of four years took up snowboarding this year and plan to continue bettering their skill at this sport.