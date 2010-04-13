Paula Krisa-Laser Technician/ Licensed Aesthetician

Paula has been in the spa and beauty industry for eighteen years. She started as a massage therapist in 1990 and went on to become an aesthetician in 1999 where she graduated first in her class from The Aveda Skin Institute in Milwukee, WI.

Her spa career has been very dynamic, including working in top spas, chiropractic offices, owning her own business and now as part of the Body Perfect team. She has over 100 hours in continuing education in skin care, anti-aging, LASER training, body treatments and spa management.

She joined Body Perfect in 2006. She is an active member of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery and is the LASER safety officer at Body Perfect. She has honed her skills and perfected her technique with the LASER and is fondly refered to as the "Leg Vein Queen" at Body Perfect, where she continues to expand her career and education.

When Paula is not at work, she is busy with her rescue dog, making jewelry, drumming, or investing her time in spiritual studies.