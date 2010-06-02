Lora Johnson

Lora began her aesthetic career as a make-up artist for Estee Lauder and Shisedo. She took her passion to the next level by attending the University of Spa and Cosmetology Arts in Springfield, Illinois, graduating in 2006. Lora's education continued with post-graduate classes at the Dermal Institute in Chicago, IL. She then spent a year and a half working at a day spa in Springfield, IL. Following this Lora worked for a plastic surgeon at a medical spa for two years. While there, she specialized in chemical peels, Velashape, and Silkpeel Dermalinfusion. Lora joined Body Perfect in July 2009. She finds great joy in helping people look and feel better. Lora's personal goal is to exceed all patients' expectations with the level of service and care they receive. Her membership application to the American Society for Lasers in Medicine and Surgery is currently pending.