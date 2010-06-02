Courtney Stab

Courtney graduation from the University of Spa and Cosmetology Arts in Springfield, Illinois in May 2009. She wanted to extend her education in to Medical Aesthetics and had no doubt she would be exposed to the best hands-on education available under the direction of Dr. Simmons. Courtney became a member of the Body Perfect family in July 2009. Since that time, she has had extensive Laser training. Her membership application to the American Society for Lasers in Medicine and Surgery is currently pending.