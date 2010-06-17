Get to Know the Friendly Faces at Air King
|Steve Fisher, Owner (38 yrs experience)
|Steve Fisher II, Comfort Consultant (14 yrs experience)
Paul H Dingnan III, Service Manager (17 yrs experience)
|Steve McQueen, Installation (38 yrs experience)
|Paul Dingnan Jr, Service Dept (36 yrs experience)
|Jeff Zerfowski, Comfort Consultant (26 yrs experience)
|Dan McDurmoth, Installation (23 yrs experience)
|Bill Wond, Installation (20 yrs experience)
David Russell "Dr", Installation (14 yrs experience)
Dave Stanley, service Dept (10 yrs experience)
|John Brill, Service Dept (10 yrs experience)
Dustin Berry, Installation (7 yrs experience)
Jeremy Tennison, Service Dept (2 yrs experience)