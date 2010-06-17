Click to visit our website

Get to Know the Friendly Faces at Air King

 Steve Fisher, Owner (38 yrs experience)

Steve Fisher II, Comfort Consultant (14 yrs experience)

Paul H Dingnan III, Service Manager (17 yrs experience)

Steve McQueen, Installation (38 yrs experience)

Paul Dingnan Jr, Service Dept (36 yrs experience)

Jeff Zerfowski, Comfort Consultant (26 yrs experience)

Dan McDurmoth, Installation (23 yrs experience)

Bill Wond, Installation (20 yrs experience)

David Russell "Dr", Installation (14 yrs experience)

Dave Stanley, service Dept (10 yrs experience)

John Brill, Service Dept (10 yrs experience)

Dustin Berry, Installation (7 yrs experience)

Jeremy Tennison, Service Dept (2 yrs experience)
Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps