Noah Newman is a sports anchor/reporter at WAND. Noah started in June 2010 as a Champaign Bureau reporter; he switched to sports just a couple months later.

Noah graduated from the University of Dayton with a degree in electronic media. While in college Noah covered the Cleveland Indians as a sports intern with WEWS Channel 5 in Cleveland, Ohio. Noah's broadcast career began in high school when he hosted a talk show on 88.7 WJCU- John Carroll University Radio. Noah describes the show as a mix between Howard Stern, Oprah Winfrey, and Sportscenter.

Before coming to WAND Noah worked as a sports/news reporter for Miller Media Group in Taylorville with Springfield Bureau Chief Ed Cross. Noah did play by play for Shelbyville basketball, Taylorville baseball, and Central A&M football. Noah's an avid sports fan.

He grew up rooting for the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

E-mail Noah.