Dear Mr. Thompson,

In retrospect I don't think Donna and I appreciated the magnitude of our addition project when we first started out! We just wanted to send you a note saying thanks for having and keeping the big picture, and especially for the excellent high quality product we are enjoying today! We have received nothing but great compliments from everyone who has seen the addition!

I have heard said that projects such as this one are like making sausage - it is better if you don't watch and just enjoy the end result! Well, in a way Thompson Construction Service disproved that saying. The last six months - from planning, throughout construction and completion of the punch list - have been marked by easy communication, focus on details and punctuality. We greatly appreciated your always thinking ahead, quick response to issues and questions, availablity to meet evenings and weekendswhen necessary and for all your efforts to allow us to keep living in our house during construction.

We are very happy that we added on to our house and VERY happy we chose Thompson Construction Service to make it happen. We wish you the best of luck in all your future projects.

Sincerely,

Jerry and Donna Webb