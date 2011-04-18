Meet Our Physicians and Team

Becky Anderson - Program Director

Becky Anderson is Program Director and Exercise Physiologist I have been in the weight management field for over 10 years. I have a passion for helping people get healthier by controlling medical conditions with weight loss rather than medical intervention. I get so much satisfaction seeing our PCW participants develop into happier, healthier people with such a huge increase in their quality of life and participation in life. I am so blessed to have such an amazing team to undertake this effort of battling the chronic disease of obesity. The PCW team is more like an extension of my family rather than employees. Together, the sky is the limit in what we can accomplish.

Dr. Glen Dust - Practicing Physician

Dr Dust has been a practicing physician in Sullivan for more than 25 years. He has a rare love for practicing medicine and is excited to be part of this program centered around weight loss. Dr Dust believes that Physician's Choice Wellness is an achievable solution to our nation's #1 preventable cause of death and enjoys supporting the employees and participants of PCW.

Jackie - Advanced Nurse Practitioner

Jackie does screening physicals and medical monitoring rechecks. She likes to provide the patients with education because feels that knowledge is power. Her happiness with participating on the PCW team is seeing improved quality of life, health, wellness, and self-esteem with the PCW participants.

Martina Gadberry - Clinical Assistant

"I have enjoyed working in health care for 25 years. After having 3 children, I found myself overweight and unhealthy. I wish I had been able to find a place like PCW while I was on my weight loss journey. PCW has not only inspired me to eat healthy, but also how to help others overcome their unhealthy eating habits."

Joe Young - Clinical Assistant

Joe assists with blood pressures, weigh ins, screening and biweekly lab draws, and medical concerns. Joe began his weight management career in 2005 after overcoming his own struggles with maintaining a healthy weight. He started as a Personal Trainer, but soon found himself drawn into the medical aspect of weight management. Joe has been with PCW for one year, and still enjoys every class and clinic. "I love the PCW team! They are a great group of people that truly want to help others succeed with their weight loss goals." Joe also enjoys being able to share in the clients' successes. "Weight loss can be a personal experience, and getting to share that experience is a very special thing."

Michelle Smith - Registered Dietitian

Hi, I'm Michelle Smith, Registered Dietitian with PCW. It is my goal to help our participants realize they can have a healthy relationship with food, and that making balanced food choices to maintain a healthy weight is a lifestyle change they are capable of achieving. I'm a firm believer that "all foods fit" into a healthy lifestyle and that sound nutrition is key to living a healthy life.

Sam - Registered Dietitian

Hi, I'm Samantha Strimpel and am a Registered Dietitian with Physicians Choice Wellness. My career goal and passion is to help our clients achieve a healthier lifestyle by providing the tools and foundation to have a balanced, nutritious diet and become more physically active. At PCW you will find that as a team, we firmly believe in this principle and are inspired lead by example. The road to a healthier you does not just consist of a "diet" but rather a change in lifestyle. This road will be a fulfilling journey, one that I hope to accompany you on.

Lauri Bowman - Life Coach and Office Assistant

Hello, my name is Lauri Bowman. I love working for PCW. I can't wait to share my love for healthy living with our patients and team. As a life coach I will add to PCW's compassion and commitment to the healthy lifestyle we all need so much.

Chris Gadberry - Life Coach and Billing Director

Since I was a little girl, when people would ask, "What do you want to do when you grow up?" I would say, "I want to have 3 kids and help people." I have been so blessed to be able to do both! I believe that this team is one of the biggest reasons our participants have such success and to be a part of this team has been a very rewarding experience." Chris is always there to talk to you and help you keep your feet planted on the path that leads to the healthier, happier you that you have been searching for. Chris can also answer your insurance billing questions and process all Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance claims.

Jeannie Parker - Life Coach

I am a Mt. Zion native, who has a lot of pride in her community and the individuals who have been a part of shaping my life. It has been a blessing to be a part of the Physicians Choice family, not only as a life coach, but also as a part of a network of individuals who are on the same path towards obtaining and maintaining a healty active lifestlye. As a busy mom of four I know how easy it can be to put your health and your needs on hold while you take care of your countless other priorities. I enjoy getting to know all of you and helping you make yourself a priority again, so you can continue to be your very best for the loved ones in your life. Life is all about balance and together we will educate, motivate, and support one another in achieving that balance once again!



Sammy Jo - Exercise Specialist



As my passion increased for education on fitness and nutrition, so did my curiosity for a career. As an exercise specialist at PCW, I try to keep exercise as fun and current as possible and encourage others to share my passion for fitness. Exercise alone doesn't ensure a healthy lifestyle, so in combination with activity, a healthy diet, and our full team's support our patients are guaranteed success in weight loss and management.

