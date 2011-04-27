Our Philosophy

Welcome to Amanda Lewis, DMD!



Decatur Dentist. World Class Smiles.



Mission Statement

The goal of our dental practice is to provide superior care for all patients while maintaining a pleasant work environment. We will strive to educate patients to make healthy choices to maximize their overall care. We must offer our best to every patient and help them determine their options without sacrificing proper dental treatment. The staff shall work as a team to care for each patient and will maintain excellence through training and education. We will collaborate with other professionals to provide the most through care for our patients. Above all we must treat each other and our patients as we would treat our friends and our family.

Education & Prevention



As a practice, we are true believers that preventative care and education are the keys to optimal dental health. That's why we focus on thorough exams by checking the overall health of your teeth and gums, performing oral cancer exams, and taking x-rays when necessary. We also know that routine cleanings, flossing, sealants, and fluoride are all helpful in preventing dental disease. Not only are we focused on the beauty of your smile, we're also concerned about your health. A review of your medical history can help us stay informed of your overall health, any new medications, and any illnesses that may impact your dental health.

Training & Expertise



As your dental health professionals, we want you to be confident knowing that we are a team of highly trained and skilled clinicians. We pride ourselves in providing the care you need to keep your smile healthy. To give you the best possible service and results, we are committed to continual education and learning. We attend dental lectures, meetings, and dental conventions to stay informed of new techniques, the latest products, and the newest equipment that a modern dental office can utilize to provide the best dental care. Also, being members of various professional dental associations helps us to stay abreast of the changes and recommendations for our profession.



Our commitment to education and training keeps us excited about dentistry and helping our patients.



Make an appointment today...for a smile to last a lifetime!

<< Back to Amanda Lewis Home Page