Our History and Traditions

The first Mary Bryant Home was opened in 1946 as a facility for blind women. This was made possible because of one woman's unselfish love and kindness for others.

Blind from the age of 9, Mary Bryant upon her death in 1921 decreed her entire life savings to form a home where blind women could live safely and in comfort.

Armed with this task the Alumni Association of the Illinois School for the Blind, now known as the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired, worked tirelessly for 25 years to make this home a reality.

Then in 1946 their efforts came to fruition with the formation of the Mary Bryant Home Association and the opening of the first safe haven for blind women in Springfield, Illinois. Not even two years later more space was needed, so the Mary Bryant home moved to a new location in Springfield.



The Association continued to raise money in order to meet the needs of its residents. In 1960 the Mary Bryant Home would make another move to be able to accommodate both men and women.



The current home was custom-built in 1983 to accommodate both the blind and visually impaired residents. In 2004, the Mary Bryant Home became a certified supportive living facility and was completely remodeled and updated to foster increased independence for our residents.



And to this day the Mary Bryant Home helps the blind and visual impaired take part of the world around them, with dignity, privacy, and independence.