Single Apartment

Comfort: Your studio apartment has its own climate control and for added safety an emergency call system. Apartments can come furnished or you are welcome to bring your own furniture.

Kitchenette: Each apartment features counter space, refrigerator, microwave, and plenty of storage.

Bathroom: The bathrooms are complete with the standard features that include a walk-in shower with a bench seat.

Couples Suite

Living room: A suite features a large living room for entertainment and comfort.

Kitchen: Your kitchen, with eat-in breakfast bar, allows you to prepare your own meals and snacks right in the comfort of your apartment.

Bedroom: Adjacent to your bedroom is a private bathroom that features a shower/tub as well as the standard features.

More Features The Mary Bryant Home offers wireless Internet service, as well as satellite TV, all at no additional charge. Residents are able to have personal telephone services, at their expense, or they may use the in-house phone system