Social Activities

Activities: We offer many group activities, under the direction of a professional activities director, daily for our residents including card games, trivia, bingo, live entertainment and social gatherings.

Shopping: Weekly shopping trips are scheduled to local shops, or personal shopping services can be arranged.

Singers: The Mary Bryant Home boosts a singing group that travels to different locations in Central Illinois to perform.

Outings: Trips are scheduled for a wide range of activities, including concerts, baseball games, camping, fishing, theater, bowling, dining, and much more.

Resident Council: For those who wish to have an active decision-making role at the Mary Bryant Home, participation in the monthly Resident Council is encouraged.

Outdoors: A secure courtyard is available for residents to enjoy some fresh air, and the occasional campfire. It is easy to enjoy the flowers,vegetable garden, or a lazy day in a swing.



