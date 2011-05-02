Amanda Lewis, DMD

Amanda J. Lewis, DMD:

Dr. Lewis was born and raised in the Quad Cities and graduated from United Township High School in 1997. She graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine in 2004 after completing her undergraduate education at the school's Edwardsville campus.

She practiced for over a year in St. Charles county Missouri, outside of St. Louis. Dr. Lewis moved to Decatur after purchasing the dental practice of Dr. Douglas Nichols in January of 2006.





She was married on April 21, 2007 to Dr. Greg Haarman, a general dentist in Decatur. Dr. Lewis and Dr. Haarman have two dogs, Walter and Jack, both corgi mixes.





<< Back to Amanda Lewis Home Page