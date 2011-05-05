Tooth Whitening and Veneers

Tooth Whitening:

We do offer our patients the service of tooth whitening. If you have a big event coming up like a class reunion, wedding, or you just want to treat yourself to a brighter smile, we can help! The process is simple. You will make an appointment to have impressions taken of your teeth. This is quick and easy. Once we have the impressions, the lab will make your custom trays. You will have a follow up appointment so the assistant can make sure your trays fit and to show you how the whitening systems works. That's it! You will be on your way to a brighter smile in just days. Not everyone is a candidate for whitening. If you are interested, call the office to schedule an appointment for your evaluation.

Veneers:



Porcelain veneers, or dental veneers, are thin shells that are laid onto the teeth and bonded to the surface. Although they can be made of different materials, porcelain is frequently used because of its durability and realistic appearance. Porcelain veneers are a more conservative alternative to dental crowns since they require less removal of the tooth's original surface. With porcelain veneers in place, patients can expect straighter, whiter, and more even teeth. If you are interested in veneers, please call the office to schedule your evaluation.



