Comments from Our Happy Customers

April 12,2011

The purpose of this letter is to share with those who have need of competent, experienced and qualified denture care. My wife and I found this type of care at Lake Shore Denture Center. The staff is pleasant, Dr. Willhite is gentle and caring, which is important for a Dentist. Jill, the owner and receptionist is cheerful and anxious to assure your visit is enjoyable. We feel confident you will be satisfied with their service.



Lucy and Marvin Schlosser

4585 Sweetwater

Decatur,Il 62526