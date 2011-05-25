Dr. Charles Willhite, D.M.D



Dr. Willhite graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry in 1984 and completed a one year General Dentistry Practice residency with the Veterans' Administration service in Hampton, Virginia.

Dr. Willhite has practiced Dentistry for the past 26 years – 18.5 years with the Veterans' Administration and 7.5 years in private practice in Mt. Zion.

Along with his wife, Marcia, Dr. Willhite lives in Decatur, Illinois and they have one daughter, Hannah, who attends Columbia College of Fine Arts in Chicago.





Jill Taylor



Jill has lived in Decatur for most of her life and graduated from Holy Family and St. Teresa High School in Decatur in 1972.

Jill is certified in porcelain application and custom staining and tooth contour.

She has 2 sons, Kevin and Tim, and two grandchildren, Brannan and Madolyne.



Kevin Taylor



Born and raised in Decatur, IL, Kevin graduated from St. Teresa High School and attended a one year dental laboratory program at St. Louis Community college in Marime. Kevin started working summers and after school learning the business from his Grandfather who has over 60 years experience. He has worked for Williams Dental Lab for over 22 years.