New Rehabilitation Therapy Program

McKinley Court Care Centre is proud to announce the completion of the new physical therapy and rehabilitation unit. The staff and crew have worked hard to develop a state of the art facility to not only provide better service, but also more options of treatment.

The new unit now offers:



•New Step

•2 Universal Pulley Machines

•Parallel Bars

•Corner Staircase

•Combination E-Stem Unit

•Power Mat Table

•PowerO.T. Table

•Mega Rack for Exercise Equipment

•Hot Pack/Cold Pack Hydrocollator

•Cold Gel Packs

•Large Flat Screen Television

•Computer

