Short Term Care

McKinley Court offers a wide range of rehabilitation services for residents and patients recovering from injuries, illnesses and disorders such as cardiac disease, stroke, pulmonary problems, joint replacement and orthopedic conditions.

Regardless of the problem, our overriding goal is to get people back on their feet, back home, back to work, or simply back to their highest level of functionality and independence as quickly and safely as possible.



To help make that goal a reality, unlike most facilities, McKinley Court offers rehabilitation services seven days a week, up to three times per day.

