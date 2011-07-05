Long Term Care

Unlike many facilities, here at McKinley Court we are able to offer long-term residents physical, occupational and speech therapy up to seven days a week, for up to three hours a day, as ordered by the resident's physician.

As part of an integrated treatment program, these advanced therapeutic services address a wide range of orthopedic, neurological and other disabilities, diseases and conditions, including:



•Joint replacement

•Neuromuscular diseases

•Cardiac conditions

•Traumatic brain injury

•Spinal cord injury

•Stroke

•Dysphagia

•Fractures

•Post-surgical complications

•Diabetes complications

•Amputation



