Long Term Care
Unlike many facilities, here at McKinley Court we are able to offer long-term residents physical, occupational and speech therapy up to seven days a week, for up to three hours a day, as ordered by the resident's physician.
As part of an integrated treatment program, these advanced therapeutic services address a wide range of orthopedic, neurological and other disabilities, diseases and conditions, including:
•Joint replacement
•Neuromuscular diseases
•Cardiac conditions
•Traumatic brain injury
•Spinal cord injury
•Stroke
•Dysphagia
•Fractures
•Post-surgical complications
•Diabetes complications
•Amputation