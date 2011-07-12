We Are Committed To Serving You

A CUSTOMER is the most important person in any business



A CUSTOMER is not dependent on us — we are dependent on them



A CUSTOMER is not an interruption of our work — they are the purpose of it



A CUSTOMER is doing us a favor when they call — we are returning the favor by being there to solve their problem



A CUSTOMER is part of our business — not an outsider



A CUSTOMER is not someone to argue or match wits with



A CUSTOMER is a person who brings their wants — it is our job to fill those wants



A CUSTOMER is deserving of the most courteous and attentive treatment we can give



A CUSTOMER is the life-blood of this and every business



A CUSTOMER likes to deal with the business that supports the community