We Are Committed To Serving You

A CUSTOMER is the most important person in any business

A CUSTOMER is not dependent on us — we are dependent on them

A CUSTOMER is not an interruption of our work — they are the purpose of it

A CUSTOMER is doing us a favor when they call — we are returning the favor by being there to solve their problem
 
A CUSTOMER is part of our business — not an outsider

A CUSTOMER is not someone to argue or match wits with

A CUSTOMER is a person who brings their wants — it is our job to fill those wants

A CUSTOMER is deserving of the most courteous and attentive treatment we can give

A CUSTOMER is the life-blood of this and every business

A CUSTOMER likes to deal with the business that supports the community

