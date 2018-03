CHAMPAIGN, IL- One popular sculpture on the U of I campus will soon be missing from the public eye.

This summer, the 82 year-old Alma Mater will be pulled from the corner of Wright and Green Street to undergo maintenance after decades of deterioration.

The last major repair was done in 1981.

The Alma Mater is expected to be back before 2013 seniors graduate. The area around the sculpture is a popular spot for grad pictures.