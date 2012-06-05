St. Teresa Makes Major Renovations

Decatur IL - Major renovation work is taking place at Saint Teresa Catholic High School with help from donations.

The school is replacing sewer and water lines. They will also upgrade electrical work and, add central air conditioning and heat. This is the second year of renovation work at Saint Teresa and more than three-million dollars has now been raised for what will eventually be a seven million dollar project.

The summer's work should be completed by the time school starts in mid-august.

Principal, Ken Hendrickson said, " when we get done by the end of the summer Saint Teresa will be sealed up, the old portion, and we'll be ready to go into our next phase which is going to be a locker room and weight room addition."

Saint Teresa plans to replace its football field next year.