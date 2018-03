Decatur, Ill - WAND, Wal-Mart, and Dale's Southlake Pharmacy are teaming up to help the Decatur Macon County Senior Center collect fans.

All this morning, Meteorologist Kevin Chierek and Sports Director Matt Loveless have been helping out the cause by broadcasting live outside Wal-Mart North in Decatur.

Last year, people donated close to 300 fans; this year, the goal is 350.

There is still time to donate. The drive continues through 4pm this afternoon.