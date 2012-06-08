Two-vehicle wreck on SR 121

Coles Station, Ill - A two-vehicle wreck on Illinois route 121 snarled traffic and sent at least three people to the hospital Friday afternoon.

Police say the accident involved two vehicles. According to a police report by Illinois State Police, the accident took place as a van driven by Travis Monroe, 35, was heading Northeast on Bruce Finlay Road. Police say a Nissan Maxima driven by Joyce Geary, 62, apparently ran a stop sign and crossed into the path of the van. Police say the van then slid sideways, hit a curb, and overturned several times before coming to rest in a ditch.

A total of three people (the drivers and a passenger) were transported to area hospitals.

ISP cited Geary for disobeying a stop sign.