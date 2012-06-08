Springfield Woman Arrested for Murder

Springfield, Ill - Springfield Police have arrested Melody Lyons, 50, in connection with the deaths on Winterberry Lane.

Lyons has been charged with two counts of first degree murder following a series of interviews.

Police were called to the 6400 block of Winterberry Lane at approximately 9:35 AM Friday. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

After securing the residence, police located another man dead inside the home. Preliminary investigation reveals the incidents were apparently the result of domestic disturbances involving both victims.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 or Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.