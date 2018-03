Decatur, Ill - A Decatur man faces drug charges after police say they found cocaine hidden in the man's buttocks.

Rodney Graves, 24, was a passenger in a car that was stopped for a traffic violation.

A K-9 unit indicated drugs were inside the car; as a result, police say they found marijuana inside. When officers searched Graves, police say the man became confrontational and was clenching his buttocks.

Graves remains jailed on $40,000 bond.