MAHOMET - Sisters Marie Burge and Patty Kieffer are sending 145 care packages overseas to their brother and his fellow soldiers.

They're calling it Operation Picnic Basket.

It started small but with so many people donating, it turned into something much bigger than they imagined.

The sisters hope to send a little bit of America in the form of a care package or "picnic basket."

Inside soldiers will find homemade beef jerky, candy, an American flag, a hand-written card, instant coffee, caramel corn just about anything they can use to celebrate the Fourth of July.

For something fun, Burge and Kieffer included a bag of poprocks and an atomic fire ball because they say those are the closest things to real Fourth of July fireworks!