Diaper Drive For Lovington Quads

Lovington - The Lovington community is joining forces to help the Burnett quads with a diaper drive this Saturday.

The quads were born to Kari and Jesse Burnett last week. The three boys and one girl weigh between two to three pounds each. Their names are Jaleb, Jace, Jacoby and Jianna. All are healthy at Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign.

Saturday morning from 9am to 11:30am community volunteers will be collecting new packages of diapers for the Burnett's at the Lovington post office. Linda Alumaugh, Sara Gale and Pam Baker are working to collect the diapers.

"It's a little overwhelming. But we're real glad that they got here and they're all safe," stated Jesse Burnett. "They're breathing all on their own and they're doing a very good job."

Once the quads can feed from a bottle and regulate their body temperature they should be able to go home. It's expected that will be in about four to five weeks.