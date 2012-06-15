Speedway Soon Back In Action

DANVILLE - Great news for racing fans, the Vermilion County Speedway could soon be back for good!

The race track closed about a year and a half ago because of the economy.

Now Oakwood racer Bryan Clendenen is trying to bring the track back.

He's working with the race track director and the county fair board to make it happen.

The speedway will have a grand re-opening race on Sunday July 8th at 7pm.

There will be Midwest Open Wheel Association Outlaw Winged Spring Cars and more!

Tickets will be on sale at the gate.