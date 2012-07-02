Data: Illinoisans Consuming Less Beer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Illinoisans are drinking less beer.

According to the Washington-based Beer Institute consumption in Illinois fell by three six-packs per person from 2007 to 2011. Data from the industry group show Illinoisans consumed about 56 six packs per person in 2007. That fell to about 53 six packs in 2011.

Overall Illinois ranks No. 6 nationally for beer shipments, falling from No. 5. Illinois is behind California, Texas, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania.

Associated Beer Distributors of Illinois Executive Director Bill Olson says he doesn't think any one factor explains the dip in beer consumption in Illinois.

The state raised the tax on beer to 23.1 cents a gallon in 2009.